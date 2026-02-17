8 Christian Athletes Competing for Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics

In Italy, the world’s top athletes continue to compete for gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics. America’s delegation to Milan-Cortina includes competitors who speak publicly about their Christian faith and rely on it to handle the pressure and spotlight.

Outspoken Christians on Team USA include veteran bobsledder Aja Evans, longtime skeleton athlete Katie Uhlaender, and freestyle skier David Wise.

Catholic Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki, known as the Holy Goalie, said religion and sports have “a very close relationship.” The faith leader, who plays hockey and runs marathons, described the “sacrifice, discipline, and perseverance” required of Christians and Olympians.

“Athletes deny themselves, train daily, and endure suffering for a medal that will one day fade,” Paprocki wrote. “Christ calls us to a similar commitment for the crown of eternal life.” He continued:

When we apply the principles of sport—faithful practice, obedience to the rules, resilience after failure, self-control, discipline, and trust in a greater goal—to our spiritual lives, then our discipleship is strengthened and our soul is made stronger and better prepared to meet God. The Olympics can thus inspire us to strive not only for human achievement but for the lasting victory found in Christ, as [1 Corinthians 9:24-27] spells out clearly.

Read on to meet competitors in the Winter Olympics who seek ultimate victory through Jesus.

8 Christians on the U.S. Winter Olympics Team

1. Paul Schommer, Biathlon

Wisconsin native Paul Schommer is at the Winter Olympics for the second time. The 33-year-old competes in biathlon, which combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting. Schommer, who attended a Benedictine college in Minnesota, said that prayer—especially listening to God—helps his mindset. He strives to live out his Christian faith, he said, not just mention it in his social media bio.

“Christ [is] the One who gives me my meaning,” Schommer told the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He said competing at the Olympics reminds him that God’s faithfulness is “always coming through.”

