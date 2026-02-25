‘It Was a Lot’—Johnny Knoxville Opens Up About His Southern Baptist Childhood

Actor and stunt performer Johnny Knoxville, born Philip John Clapp, discussed his Southern Baptist upbringing during a recent interview with Rolling Stone writer Alex Morris.

Editor’s note: This interview contains language some might find offensive.

Knoxville, who starred in “The Dukes of Hazzard,” “Walking Tall,” and “Men in Black II,” is best known as the co-creator and star of the “Jackass” franchise.

During the interview, Knoxville said his mother, Lemoyne, taught Sunday School at a Southern Baptist church and that, as a child, “it was a lot” having to sit in church and listen “about burning in hell.”

“I grew up in the Southern Baptist church. Having to go to church and all that,” Knoxville said, adding that his mother was not happy when he stopped going.

Knoxville said he was required to attend until he was old enough to decide for himself, and he chose not to go. He said his mother “really cared” when he quit going to church.

“It was just a lot,” he said. “You know, you’re 7, 8, just having to go and sit there and be quiet and listening about burning in hell. And I’m like, wow. It was a lot. I think that’s why, maybe one of the reasons, I hate being told what to do so much.”

Morris asked Knoxville whether his parents were strict with him growing up.

“That’s a difficult question because my mom insisted I behave, but she only liked men who misbehaved,” he said.

Knoxville has described his father, whom he was named after, as someone who was amazing when he wasn’t drunk. But when he was, “those times were tough.”

“I got so many mixed signals. I mean, just my father for example…But all his friends, most misbehaved. [My mom] just thought they were the sweetest boys and they were a wild bunch. Yeah. Just fights left and right and, oh, they’re sweet,” Knoxville recalled.

Knoxville’s mother died Nov. 5, 2017. She was 79.