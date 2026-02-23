SBC President Clint Pressley Endorses Tennessee Bill Allowing Death Penalty for Abortion

Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) President Clint Pressley voiced his support for proposed Tennessee legislation that would allow the death penalty to be imposed on a woman who has an abortion.

“I am glad to support HB 570 and SB 738, two bills in the Tennessee legislature that would protect every preborn child in Tennessee from abortion by providing preborn children with equal protection of the laws,” Pressley posted on X. “By protecting the lives of preborn children with the same laws that protect people who are born, we are simply loving our neighbors in the womb as ourselves.”

“Tennessee now has the opportunity to set an example of how states can protect the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death,” he continued. “I am urging the Tennessee legislature to move these bills forward this legislative session. It’s both pro-life and consistent!”

I am glad to support HB 570 and SB 738, two bills in the Tennessee legislature that would protect every preborn child in Tennessee from abortion by providing preborn children with equal protection of the laws. By protecting the lives of preborn children with the same laws that… — Clint Pressley (@pastorclint) February 19, 2026

The bill, sponsored by Tennessee republicans Jody Barrett and Mark Pody, aims to expand Tennessee’s criminal laws to apply to unborn children.

If enacted, the law would treat assault or homicide of an unborn child under the same criminal standards as assault or homicide of a born person. It would also allow a mother who aborts her unborn child to be charged with fetal homicide, a charge that could carry a penalty of life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

The legislation includes exceptions for life-saving medical procedures performed to save the mother and for spontaneous miscarriages.

If passed, the act would take effect July 1.

Barrett thanked Pressley for his support, posting on X, “Thank you @pastorclint for your support!”

Liberty University’s Ryan Helfenbein agreed with Pressley’s post, writing, “Absolutely in support of this.”

Oklahoma State Senator and SBC Pastor Dusty Deevers praised Pressley for supporting the bill, writing, “Thank you, Pastor Clint! It is a proud day for the SBC to see our president endorse the bill to abolish abortion in Tennessee. Momentum is building!”