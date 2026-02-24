‘We’re Baby Christians’—Jelly Roll’s Wife, Alisa DeFord, Explains Why She and Her Husband Are ‘Not Role Models’

Podcaster, influencer, and former OnlyFans star Alisa DeFord—better known as Bunnie XO and the wife of “Hard Fought Hallelujah” musician Jelly Roll—told “TODAY” hosts that she and her husband are “baby Christians.”

Jelly Roll, 41, whose real name is Jason DeFord, married DeFord, 46, in 2016.

While promoting her new memoir on “TODAY,” DeFord discussed her marriage and her husband’s Grammy Awards acceptance speech that went viral.

During the speech, Jelly Roll praised God and told people that “Jesus is for everybody.” Jelly Roll also credited his wife with saving his life.

“I would have never changed my life without you. I’d have ended up dead or in jail. I’d have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus. I thank you for that,” Jelly Roll said.

DeFord was asked about her husband’s speech and what he meant.

“I think figuratively speaking, I don’t know if it’s—I saved his life. We saved each other,” DeFord said. “We chose to heal together. We choose to grow together. We are evolving. You have seen five versions of us through this decade that we have been together, and we will keep changing and keep growing.”

“But the main thing is that we are always leveling up and trying to be better humans,” she added.

Alisa DeFord: ‘We’re Not Role Models…But If God Can Work Through Us, He Can Work Through You’

DeFord was asked if God is the secret to their marriage.

“God has always had his hand on our lives, but we strayed for the longest time,” DeFord said. “We are baby Christians. He grew up in [a] Methodist household. I grew up Southern Pentecostal. I strayed far from [God] and dabbled in thing things I thought would fill that void.”

“[Jelly Roll] went down his own path, too, and we are kind of just now coming back around that corner of being like, you know what,” she said, “we do love Jesus, and we want to tell the world we love Jesus, and we want to show the world that God is working on us.”

The “Stripped Down” author said she and her husband aren’t role models, but she wants people to know that if God can use them, he can use anyone.