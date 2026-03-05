A ‘Very Good’ and ‘Painful Thing’—Beth Moore Announces Final Living Proof Live Events

Author and Bible teacher Beth Moore has announced that her ministry will hold its final seven Living Proof Live (LPL) events, the last of which will take place in April 2027. After that, Moore’s ministry, Living Proof, will undergo a transition, although Moore will not be retiring.

“With a very tender heart and more gratitude to God than I could possibly express, I’m announcing the countdown to our wrap-up of 29 years of Living Proof Live Events,” said Moore in a heartfelt video posted March 5, “not because Jesus has ceased to show up or because we’ve lost our passion for these gatherings. It would be so much easier if either or both those things were true.”

“Fact is,” she said, “we have never loved it or appreciated it more.”

Beth Moore: This Is ‘Our Swan Song’

Beth Moore is an author, speaker, and Bible teacher and the founder and visionary of Living Proof Ministries (LPM). She has written numerous bestselling books and Bible studies, including her memoir, “All My Knotted Up Life.”

Living Proof Live events are two-day conferences for women where Moore provides Bible teaching and where Dove Award-winner Travis Cottrell leads worship.

“One of these days when my ministry years have come to an end,” said Moore, “I will undoubtedly be able to say that lifting high the name of Jesus and studying Scripture through Living Proof Live with my beloved son in the faith, Travis Cottrell, and the best worship team on earth has been unparalleled in joy.”

“Sometimes we can be too close to something to see how good God has been to us, but that is just simply not true in this case,” she continued. “We are well aware that what God has extended to us all of these years is rare.”

Moore went on to explain how she made the decision to conclude holding Living Proof Live events. After she turned 65, her board of directors asked her to come up with a transition plan.

“It’s so tempting to not face the need for change that inevitably comes with age and just leave everyone who works for you guessing, but we did not want to do that,” Moore said. “So I took a full year to pray. I talked with my family, then presented a plan to the board and to my faithful staff that has been underway incrementally ever since.”