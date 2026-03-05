‘It Was Shocking’—Skeet Ulrich Tells Horror Convention the Weirdest Fan Gift He Ever Received Was a Bible

Actor Skeet Ulrich told Scaradise 2026 fans that the “weirdest” gift he has ever received from a fan was a Bible.

Scaradise 2026 is a convention where fans get the opportunity to meet and hear from their favorite horror film actors. The event, which happened last weekend in Tampa, Florida, featured Ulrich (“Scream,” “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2”), Matthew Lillard (“Scream 7,” “Scooby-Doo,” “Thirteen Ghosts”), Shannon Elizabeth (“American Pie,” “Thirteen Ghosts,” “Scary Movie”), Christopher McDonald (“Happy Gilmore”), Vincent D’Onofrio (“Men in Black,” “Daredevil: Born Again”), Hayden Panettiere (“Scream,” “Heroes”), Jack Quaid (“The Boys,” “Scream”), and many others.

During a question-and-answer session involving Ulrich and Lillard, a Scaradise 2026 attendee asked them what had been the “weirdest gift” they had ever received from a fan.

Ulrich said, “I’m gonna stay quiet because it was at this Con…[because] I think half of you may dislike me after.”

But at the prompting of both fans and Lillard, Ulrich shared what it was and described it as “creepy.”

“It was a Bible embossed with my name on it. I just, that was very bold and interesting,” Ulrich said. “Not that I’m anti-religious. I just haven’t been really raised in a religious family.”

He continued, “It was intriguing. It was just shocking. I did not expect it, he was trying to tell me something.”

The person who gave it to Ulrich was Dylan Novak, founder of Celebrity Evangelist.

Novak, whom ChurchLeaders interviewed last year, started the ministry in 2015, and it has given him the opportunity to share the gospel with more than 2,000 celebrities. Novak pays to attend meet-and-greets at conventions so that he can have an opportunity to share the gospel with celebrities. He gives each celebrity he meets a personalized Bible and some evangelistic material, which sometimes includes a book from a writer like Lee Strobel.