Vintage Church Announces Investigation Into Pastor, Former Acts 29 VP Tyler Jones’ Removal Over Long-Term ‘Inappropriate Relationship’

Vintage Church, a multisite congregation in North Carolina, told members that a third party will investigate the removal of former lead pastor Tyler Jones.

Last month, Jones was removed from his pastoral duties after admitting to an “inappropriate relationship with a woman” who was not his wife. Jones was also removed from his position as Acts 29 U.S. vice president.

One report suggested that Jones’ “inappropriate relationship” lasted from 2012-2019.

On Feb. 27, Acts 29 told ChurchLeaders that Jones was “dismissed from employment with Acts 29 late last week. This decision follows the disclosure of personal behavior that does not align with our standards of integrity and biblical conduct.”

Act 29 disclosed that Jones’ behavior took place prior to his employment with the global church planting network but shared that they “hold our leaders to clear expectations of character and accountability.”

In an email acquired by The Roys Report, Vintage Church Local Campus Director Kayla Pleasants told church members that a third-party investigation into Tyler Jones’ removal will take place.

“The Full Council of Elders and the Leadership Team have determined that a third-party investigation is necessary,” Pleasants said. “This investigation will review the circumstances that warranted Tyler’s removal, including whether our staff and leadership culture may have influenced it and our current organizational health.”

“As questions have continued to surface and new information has come forward, we believe an independent investigation is the best path forward,” Pleasants continued. “We are currently working through the details of the investigation and will follow up soon with more information. We will also provide a way for individuals to reach out if they have information they would like to share.”

“Our desire to protect the identity of the woman involved in this situation remains firm,” she added. “We have intentionally made this commitment, and we will continue to honor it. Please respect her wishes to remain anonymous.”

Pleasants also explained that Jones did not voluntarily come forward with information about his multiyear “inappropriate relationship,” saying that he “admitted” rather than “confessed.”