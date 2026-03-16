Bryce Crawford Says Young People Want the Truth of Jesus, Not ‘Fake Stuff and Fluff’

Evangelist Bryce Crawford, 22, sat down with Fox & Friends’ Lawrence Jones to discuss his podcast tour, why young people are seeking truth, and how Jesus supernaturally intervened the night he planned to attempt suicide.

Crawford is currently traveling the nation on his “I Love Jesus” podcast tour. He describes it as a night of gathering in “theaters with believers under one truth that Jesus is Lord.”

“These aren’t just nights or like a glorified emotional high, these are catalysts for people to feel recharged and refueled, to go back to their homes, cities, workplaces, universities and be a light,” he said.

Crawford grew up in and around church but developed depression and anxiety at a young age until one day, at his lowest point in life, he asked Jesus to heal him.

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“I developed depression and anxiety around the 8th grade,” Crawford told Jones. “I battled it for years. And when I was 17, I planned on making an irrevocable decision with my life, because I thought that was the only way to get the pain to go away.”

“The night I was going to make an irrevocable decision,” said Crawford, “Jesus supernaturally encountered me.”

Crawford shared that he prayed, “Jesus, if you’re real, take away my anxiety and depression.”

The young evangelist said that since that day, he hasn’t experienced any depression or anxiety. “It’s been over five years, and that was my foot in the door to giving my life to Jesus,” he said.

“So ever since that day,” said Crawford, “because God loved me first, it has just compelled me to meet people where they’re at.”

Young people are tired of “fake” and “fluff” Crawford argued.

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“We’re fed fluff through our phones, through desires, through whatever we think is going to satisfy,” he said. “Every human being’s on a quest for love, and we try to fill that void with different things.”

“And I think,” said Crawford, “people are naturally understanding, ‘Wait, this thing isn’t working anymore. This isn’t going how I thought it was going to go.’”

“And so ultimately, people don’t just want a truth. They want the truth. And that would be Jesus,” Crawford added.

Sharing how he evangelizes to the younger generation, Crawford reminded Christians that they are “human beings made in the image of God” and encouraged them to be intentional.

“Everyone has a perspective of Jesus. It’s just, do we believe that he is God? And if he is God, then he’s worthy of our lives and worship,” he said.