Joseph and Kendra Duggar Plead Not Guilty to Arkansas Child Endangerment Charges

Joseph and Kendra Duggar have each pleaded not guilty to four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment. A judge has also dissolved a no-contact order preventing Kendra from having contact with the alleged victims of those charges.

Joseph and Kendra Duggar Face Ongoing Legal Battle

Joseph Duggar is the seventh of the 19 children of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who rose to fame as the stars of TLC’s reality shows “19 Kids and Counting” and the spinoff “Counting On.” The network canceled both shows following oldest child Josh Duggar’s molestation allegations and subsequent 2021 conviction for possessing child sex abuse materials.

RELATED: Amy Duggar King Claims CPS Took Joseph and Kendra Duggar’s Children, Shifts Focus to Kids’ Safety

On March 18, Joseph was arrested in Arkansas for alleged crimes against a now-14-year-old girl. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Panama City, Florida, said the alleged abuse occurred during a 2020 family vacation when the girl was 9. Joseph was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

On March 20, Joseph’s wife, Kendra, was arrested and charged with four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment. Joseph received the same eight charges in Arkansas, charges that are separate from the ones he faces in Florida.

Kendra was released on a $1,470 bond, and, according to People magazine, is staying at an undisclosed location. Joseph Duggar was extradited to Florida but returned to Arkansas after posting a $600,000 bond. His trial proceedings in Florida are expected to continue with a hearing on May 18.

On April 17, a judge signed off on a request to dissolve a no-contact order preventing Kendra from having contact with the alleged victims. Joseph is banned from having any contact with minors as part of the conditions of his pretrial release.

Joseph and Kendra Duggar have each pleaded not guilty to four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment.

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Joseph and Kendra Duggar’s attorney, Travis Story, has also entered not guilty pleas on their behalf for the charges they face in Arkansas. The next hearing for their case is set for Aug. 10.

RELATED: Kendra Duggar’s Parents, Paul and Christina Caldwell, Break Silence on Joseph Duggar’s Arrest