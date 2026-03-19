March Madness Means More Than Basketball for These Christian Players

The 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is officially underway, with 64 teams trying to survive the “madness” of March. For some participants, however, hoisting a trophy isn’t the only goal. They’re also striving to honor God and witness for him while playing the sport they love.

Most years, numerous Christian schools make it to the Big Dance. For 2026, seven Catholic schools landed spots in the single-elimination tournament—including Villanova, the alma mater of Pope Leo XIV. (As Robert Prevost, he earned a B.S. in mathematics there in 1977.)

Grab your brackets and read about inspiring young people who share their faith while shooting hoops!

RELATED: ‘I’m the Bible That People Read’: Iowa’s Owen Freeman, 19, Lives His Faith on and off the Basketball Court

Christian Basketball Players in the 2026 March Madness Tourney

Dominique Daniels Jr., California Baptist University

California Baptist University (CBU), which has been a Division I school since only 2018, is one of two first-timers in this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament. The 75-year-old private school in Riverside, California, also is home to standout senior Dominique Daniels Jr.

In the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) championship game on March 14, the guard led his Lancers to victory against Utah Valley University, the school where Charlie Kirk was assassinated last September. CBU, a No. 13 seed, will play No. 4 seed Kansas on Friday (March 20).

Daniels, the fifth-highest scorer in Division I, was named the 2025-2026 WAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. Although he’s been making a name for himself, the athlete is more interested in making Jesus’ name known.

After scoring 47 points (a school record) during a January game against Utah Valley, Daniels gave “all glory to God,” calling God “the reason why I’m able to do what I’m able to do.” The basketball standout, who prays before games, deflected personal praise. “It’s no credit to me,” he said. “[God] put the hard work in me, he put the determination in me, so I give all credit to God.”

Grab your brackets and read about inspiring young people who share their faith while shooting hoops!