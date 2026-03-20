Chuck Norris Dead at 86—Martial Arts Legend Remembered for Bold Faith in Christ

American icon and devout Christian Chuck Norris has died at the age of 86.

Earlier this month, Norris celebrated his 86th birthday by posting a video of himself sparring, saying, “I don’t age. I level up.”

A six-time world karate champion, Norris was highly decorated in the martial arts, holding black belts in karate, taekwondo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Tang Soo Do, and judo. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He was best known for his action roles in Hollywood and for portraying Cordell Walker in the hit television series “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

Norris married Gena O’Kelley in 1998. He and his first wife, Dianne Holechek, divorced in 1988 after 30 years of marriage. Norris had five children and 13 grandchildren.

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According to a Baptist Press article published in 2004, Norris and Gena were members of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Dallas.

Norris attributed his faith in the Lord to his mother, who kept him close to God during his youth.

“Unfortunately, in periods of my life I did drift from the Lord but the Lord never drifted from me; he stayed with me,” Norris said during a 2004 interview. “I just praise God for that and actually when I met my beautiful wife here, I was kind of living the Hollywood lifestyle. And one morning I visited with her, and I went in there and she was reading the Bible.”

Norris said he asked her what she was doing, and Gena told him she reads the Bible every morning. She invited him to read it with her. Norris said, “That was the beginning of me coming back to the Lord.”

Prestonwood Pastor Jack Graham told ChurchLeaders that Norris was a “great friend and brother in Christ.”

“It was a privilege to be his pastor during his days in Dallas filming ‘Walker, Texas Ranger.’ Chuck was obviously a man’s man, but he was also God’s man,” said Graham. “I also appreciate the fact that he loved his country and was a an American patriot and served our country well.”

The Family of Chuck Norris Releases a Statement

According to reports, Norris was rushed to a hospital in Hawaii on Thursday, March 19, after experiencing an undisclosed medical emergency.

On Friday morning, Norris’ family released a statement on the actor’s Facebook page sharing that he had died.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” Norris’ family wrote. “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”

The statement continued, “To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.”

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“He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved,” the family added. “Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.

Norris’ family members shared that their “hearts are broken,” but they are “deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him.”

“The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends,” the family expressed.

“As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time,” the statement concluded.