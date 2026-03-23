‘Come Out of Shame’—NFL Star TreVeyon Henderson Urges Followers To Turn to Christ

TreVeyon Henderson, 23, continues to point his social media followers to God, even in the NFL offseason.

In 2024, Henderson helped lead the Ohio State Buckeyes to a win in the National Championship game against the Norte Dame Fighting Irish. He played all four years as a Buckeye, recording 42 rushing touchdowns and six receiving touchdowns over the course of his college career.

Henderson was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. In his first season as an NFL running back, he recorded nine touchdowns, 911 rushing yards, and one receiving touchdown on 221 receiving yards. Behind quarterback Drake Maye, Henderson helped lead the Patriots to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018.

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On Sunday, March 22, Henderson quoted Luke 15:7 in his Instagram caption, saying, “In the same way, there is more joy in heaven over one lost sinner who repents and returns to God than over ninety-nine others who are righteous and haven’t strayed away!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TreVeyon Henderson (@trey.h.4)

Henderson told his 306,000 Instagram followers to stop believing the lie of devil that no human being is ever too far gone to be saved by Jesus.

“To the ones who feels as if they are too far gone, stop letting the devil lie to you,” the professional running back said. “I’m living proof that you are not too far gone. Christ didn’t come for the perfect one, He came for the one who acknowledges that they are a sinner and in need for a savior.”

He then quoted Luke 5:31-32: “Jesus answered them, ‘Healthy people don’t need a doctor—sick people do. I have a come to call not those who think they are righteous, but those who know they are sinners and need to repent.'”

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Henderson continued, “The devil calls you by your sin, but Christ calls you by name! Jesus is calling you out of sin and into a relationship with Him if you believe and [receive] him as your Lord and Savior.”