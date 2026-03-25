‘It’s Freaking Porn’—Jennie Allen Warns Christians About Watching ‘Bridgerton’

Jennie Allen, best-selling author, Bible teacher, and IF:Gathering founder, warned her social media followers against Netflix’s hit series “Bridgerton.” She characterized the show as pornography.

According to IMDb, “Bridgerton” is set in the 1800s and follows eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family who are looking for love and happiness in London’s high society. It carries a TV-MA rating.

The fourth season debuted earlier this year, and “Bridgerton” is projected to begin filming its fifth season in spring 2026. Two of the series’ seasons are in Netflix’s top 10 most viewed shows of all time, accumulating more than 219 million combined views.

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IMDb’s parents guide gives “Bridgerton” a “severe” rating for “sex & nudity,” detailing “threesomes,” “explicit sex,” “masturbation,” “explicit nude lesbianism,” “male voyeurism,” “nudity of sexualized teens,” “oral sex,” and more.

While talking about guilty pleasures and encouraging Christians to be “set apart from the world,” Allen described “Bridgerton” as “freaking porn.”

“I know this is gonna be all heated in the comments, y’all. It’s porn. It’s freaking porn,” Allen said. “We’ve got to be careful about what we’re letting in our mind, because what happens is we just get more numb, and all of a sudden it just doesn’t feel like a big deal, like sin doesn’t feel like a big deal at all to us.”

“So we’ve got to be careful what we let in,” she encouraged.

Allen confessed that country singer Morgan Wallen is a guilty pleasure that brings her joy.