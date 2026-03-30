Trump Shares Franklin Graham’s Letter Explaining ‘Only Way to Heaven’

On Palm Sunday, March 29, President Donald Trump shared a letter he received last October from Rev. Franklin Graham. In the letter, Graham explained the gospel and stated that the only way to heaven is through Jesus Christ.

Graham, the president of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, wrote the letter after Trump told reporters he wasn’t sure if he was going to get into heaven.

While discussing his efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, Trump said, “But if I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I want to try and get to heaven, if possible.” He added, “I’m hearing I’m not doing well. I hear I am really at the bottom of the totem pole. And if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons.”

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Reporters later asked the president to clarify his statement.

“I mean, you know, I’m being a little cute. I don’t think there’s anything [that’s] gonna get me into heaven, okay? I really don’t. I think I’m not, maybe, heaven bound,” he said.

“I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One,” Trump added. “I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to make it to heaven. But I’ve made life a lot better for a lot of people.”

Trump’s words prompted Graham to write the president a letter. Five months after receiving Graham’s evangelistic letter, Trump shared an image of it on Truth Social.

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Graham began his letter by congratulating Trump on the ceasefire his administration helped negotiate between Israel and Hamas that prompted the return of hostages. He quoted Matthew 5:9, saying, “Blessed are the peacemakers,” and telling Trump, “that is what you are.”

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The renowned reverend then shared the gospel in his letter.

“This week you commented to the media that you might not be heaven bound,” Graham wrote. “Maybe you responded in jest, but it is an important issue to know for certain that your soul is secure and will spend eternity in the presence of God.”