Christian Artist Magdalene Rose Calls Out Church Cancellations Over the Way She Looks, Sparks Debate

Hard rock Christian artist Magdalene Rose is speaking out after multiple shows were abruptly canceled, some without explanation, by churches apparently uncomfortable with her image and style.

During an interview with ChurchLeaders, Magdalene Rose and her husband, Blaise Rojas, opened up about the viral Facebook post that sparked widespread conversation across the music community.

“I don’t make many posts like this because I try my best to focus on the good things that are happening in my life, but it’s gotten to the point where I need to say something,” Rose wrote in the post.

Magdalene Rose explained that while she understands when churches prefer different styles of music, recent cancellations have gone beyond preference and into what she described as judgment without conversation. “The show was canceled because we saw Magdalene Rose and we don’t like the way her imagery is too dark,” she said, noting that in many cases, no one reached out to discuss concerns directly.

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Magdalene Rose is on tour with her husband and father-in-law’s Christian rock band Seventh Day Slumber. The venues Seventh Day Slumber perform in often include churches. Blaise Rojas also plays drums for Magdalene Rose.

Despite the setbacks, Magdalene Rose said the response to her post has been overwhelming. “My comments and my messages were just flooded with encouragement and people sharing how our music has specifically impacted them,” she said, adding that some members of the churches involved even reached out to express frustration over how decisions were handled.

Magdalene Rose emphasized that her music is rooted in ministry—particularly for those who feel out of place in traditional church settings. “I feel like that’s where God has called me to minister to people who look like me, who dress like me, who have been hurt in church scenarios but don’t want to give up on God,” she said.

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Throughout the interview, Rose shared how her personal testimony—including struggles with depression, an eating disorder, and mental health—has shaped her music and opened doors for deeper conversations with fans. “If we don’t talk about these things and we don’t expose them, none of it will ever be fixed,” she said.

In fact, Magdalene Rose, who desires to help others facing similar struggles, obtained her master’s degree in crisis counseling.

Christian artist Magdalene Rose is speaking out after churches apparently uncomfortable with her image and style canceled multiple shows.