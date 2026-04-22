Billy Hallowell Calls Supernatural Evidence ‘An Apologetics Tool’ Pointing to God

Investigative journalist Billy Hallowell says his latest documentary, “Investigating the Supernatural: Angels and Demons,” was driven by a desire to confront confusion surrounding a topic that is widely discussed in culture but often avoided in the church.

“You know, I think it is one of the most misunderstood topics,” Hallowell told ChurchLeaders. “The world is fascinated by the topic, but there’s a lot of confusion and there are a lot of churches that don’t even talk about it.”

Hallowell explained that the project aims to examine whether angels and demons are not only real, as the Bible teaches, but whether they remain active today.

“We wanted to kind of dive into that and find evidence that would help people understand the biblical narrative, but also the fact that there very well seem to be things that are still happening today that point us back to the truth,” he said, calling the film “actually an apologetics tool.”

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Through his investigation, Hallowell said he was personally challenged in his faith, realizing how little he had practically applied what he already believed. “You know, the biggest thing that I learned is how much I don’t really understand or know,” he said.

He added that many Christians acknowledge spiritual realities intellectually but fail to live as though they are engaged in a spiritual battle. “All of us are sort of primed to only think about the temporal,” Hallowell explained. “We’re not really primed to think about, ‘Oh my goodness, what is happening spiritually behind that?’”

Hallowell pointed to distraction and cultural comfort as reasons the American church often avoids these discussions. “I also think that we’ve allowed the material to overtake, you know, the spiritual,” he said, warning that neglecting the spiritual dimension can leave people without answers.

He also addressed growing cultural conversations about UFOs, noting that some Christians, including public figures, are framing them as spiritual phenomena.

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“The demonic deception response to this holds the most weight,” Hallowell said, referencing perspectives explored in the film.