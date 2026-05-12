‘American Idol’ Winner Hannah Harper Closes Finale Worshiping to Chris Tomlin’s ‘At the Cross’

Hannah Harper was announced the winner of “American Idol” during the finale Monday, May 11, and closed out the show with Chris Tomlin’s “At the Cross (Love Ran Red),” which Harper had previously performed for the show’s “Songs of Faith” episode. Harper was overcome with emotion after being announced the winner and for much of the song stopped singing and simply worshiped.

“What a wild, beautiful journey this has been. And somehow we’re just getting started,” Harper said in an Instagram post that night. “Thank you to every single person who believed in me, prayed over me, voted, and helped carry this dream farther than I ever could’ve imagined. Y’all changed my life.”

“I’m beyond thankful for the doors the Lord has opened and for the opportunity to walk this path,” she said. “I’ll see y’all on the road soon… tour dates coming your way. 🤍.”

Harper closed her post quoting Jeremiah 29:11: “‘For I know the plans I have for you’— this is the Lord’s declaration— ‘plans for your well-being, not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.’”

RELATED: Hannah Harper: Performing Chris Tomlin’s ‘At the Cross’ on ‘American Idol’ Was an ‘Opportunity To Give an Invitation’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Harper (@hannahharper)

‘American Idol’ Winner Hannah Harper Says Runner-Up Jordan McCullough Prayed for Her Every Week

This season of “American Idol” has had a remarkably faith-filled group of contestants, and that faith continued to shine in the performances of the Top 3 Monday night. Keyla Richardson, who was eliminated first in the middle of the finale, performed “I Love the Lord” by Whitney Houston feat. the Georgia Mass Choir for her second song.

Judge Carrie Underwood told Richardson, “I love that you took this opportunity to sing to the Lord. It just shows your heart, girl. That was beautiful.”

Zeal Church worship director Jordan McCullough performed “Dear God” by Smokie Norful for his second song.

The finale featured segments showing all three contestants visiting their hometowns, and McCullough’s visit to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, showed him being welcomed by his church.

“I’m very grateful for the church ‘cause it’s where my singing journey started,” McCullough said. His pastor told him, “What you are bringing to the world is special.”

RELATED: ‘Lord Thank You’—Worship Director Jordan McCullough Joins Hannah Harper and Keyla Richardson in ‘American Idol’ Top 3