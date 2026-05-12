Bryce Crawford Shares the Gospel With Epstein Survivor Marina Lacerda

On the latest episode of his podcast, Gen Z evangelist Bryce Crawford interviewed sexual abuse survivor and advocate Marina Lacerda and described the hope Jesus offers. Crawford invited Lacerda to his Bible study and prayed that God would “send more Christians her way to show your love to her.”

Editor’s note: This article refers to disturbing reports of child sex abuse, which some readers might find triggering.

From age 14 to 17, Lacerda was a victim of notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Last fall, she went public with her story during emotional testimony on Capitol Hill. In a November interview, Lacerda said she wanted the Epstein Files to be released because she needs the transparency.

Now 37, Lacerda plans to launch a nonprofit to aid human-trafficking victims in Brazil, her home country.

Bryce Crawford Praises Courage of Epstein Survivor Marina Lacerda

Podcaster and street missionary Bryce Crawford became a Christian at age 17, after encountering God in a Waffle House. Rescued from severe depression and anxiety, he now leads the nonprofit ministry Jesus in the Street.

RELATED: Gen Z Missionary Bryce Crawford: ‘Jesus Loves You’ Isn’t the Gospel

On the May 11 episode of his podcast, Crawford spoke for two hours with Marina Lacerda, known as “Minor Victim One” in the initial Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Lacerda described moving to New York as a child, being sexually abused by her stepfather, and working long hours at age 12 to support her family.

Two years later, a friend introduced Lacerda to Epstein, promising she could earn hundreds of dollars to give him massages. Lacerda told Crawford how the grooming and abuse escalated, saying she blocked out much of the trauma. By the time Lacerda was 17, Epstein lost interest in her and started asking about her younger sister, whom she protected from him.

Epstein intimidated Lacerda from testifying against him in 2008, which she believes might have allowed the sex offender to receive a “sweetheart deal” from federal prosecutors. Although she never saw Epstein do anything “demonic,” she said he “always had a look in his face where he looked like the devil.”

Lacerda told Crawford she believes Epstein is still alive, despite his reported 2019 death by suicide in prison.

After ending up in an abusive marriage, Lacerda became addicted to Xanax, which was often laced with fentanyl. She survived a seizure, which she said was God intervening to show her the importance of hope and kindness.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Gen Z evangelist Bryce Crawford interviewed sexual abuse survivor and advocate Marina Lacerda and described the hope Jesus offers.