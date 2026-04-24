Cross Church Pastor Ryan Blackwell Named Lifeway President and CEO

Earlier this week, Ryan Blackwell, teaching and executive pastor of Cross Church, was elected president and CEO of Lifeway Christian Resources.

Cross Church, located in Springdale, Arkansas, averages a weekly attendance of about 11,000.

Lifeway is an entity of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) that has been in existence for more than 130 years. It is one of the largest providers of Christian resources in the world.

“Today, Lifeway’s resources are used in more than 160 countries on six continents. We continue to evolve to serve the changing needs of the church,” Lifeway’s website reads. “From Bibles and Bible studies to church supplies, camps, and events, our team passionately pursues the needs of local churches, no matter where they are.”

The statement adds, “As a nonprofit, each purchase you make at Lifeway helps support this ongoing work to spread the gospel around the globe.”

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Last July, Ben Mandrell announced he would step down as Lifeway president and CEO to assume the role of senior pastor at Bellevue Baptist Church. This followed the news that Steve Gaines would be stepping down from his role as the church’s senior pastor.

In November 2023, Gaines shared that he had been diagnosed with kidney cancer. Gaines, a former president of the SBC, died March 20.

According to Baptist Press, Blackwell will replace interim president Joe Walker on June 1.

“I’m deeply humbled and grateful to be given this opportunity by the trustees. Lifeway has a long and faithful history of serving churches, and I’m honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time,” Blackwell told Baptist Press. “I love the local church and believe deeply in its mission. My heart is to serve pastors and church leaders by helping provide biblically faithful resources that strengthen discipleship and advance the Gospel.”

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The 42-year-old Blackwell has served the local church for more than 20 years and has helped lead Cross Church since 2020.

“When I look back over the ministry journey the Lord has taken me on, I can see how faithful He has been in every season. I’ve had the opportunity to serve in different churches and contexts and to learn through seasons of growth and change,” Blackwell said. “At the same time, I’m very aware I have nothing to offer apart from the Spirit’s power at work.”

“We have a real opportunity to serve churches in a rapidly changing ministry landscape. My desire is for Lifeway to continue building on its strong foundation while finding new ways to equip leaders, reach the next generation and help churches make disciples,” he added. “I’m excited to listen, learn and lead alongside this team as we serve Southern Baptist churches and other believers around the world.”

Lifeway’s search committee chair, Billy Stewart, said he is convinced Blackwell will lead the SBC entity well.

“The search committee and I couldn’t be more thrilled that Ryan will serve as the 11th president and CEO of Lifeway. After diligently seeking the Lord throughout this important assignment, we are convinced Ryan is an innovative leader who will shepherd Lifeway into the future with a clear sense of purpose,” Blackwell told Baptist Press. “He is committed to Lifeway’s mission to honor God and serve churches by designing trustworthy experiences that fuel ministry. We believe him to be God’s man to lead Lifeway ‘for such a time as this.’”