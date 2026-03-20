Steve Gaines, Pastor and Former SBC President, Passes Away at 68

Steve Gaines, former pastor of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tennessee, has passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 68 years old.

Earlier this month, Bellevue Baptist Church announced that Gaines had entered into hospice care. Gaines had served as the senior pastor of the church, one of the largest congregations in the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC), since 2005 before transitioning into a pastor emeritus role in 2025.

Gaines served as president of the SBC from 2016-2018.

In November 2023, Gaines shared with Bellevue Baptist Church that he had been diagnosed with kidney cancer. He later shared that the cancer had spread to his lungs.

In September 2024, Gaines announced that he would transition out of being senior pastor of Bellevue. However, he noted that the decision was not related to his health but rather out of a conviction that he was called to enter a new season of itinerant preaching.

In July 2025, Bellevue Baptist Church named Ben Mandrell, who had been serving as CEO and president of Lifeway Christian Resources, as Gaines’ successor. Mandrell officially assumed the pastorate a month later.

Gaines continued to occasionally preach at Bellevue after handing off the pastorate. He preached as recently as September 2025.

Earlier this month, Bellevue Baptist Church shared in a letter to the congregation that Gaines had entered hospice care.

He passed away on Friday (March 20), according to Baptist Press.

On Friday, several Southern Baptist leaders took to social media to grieve Gaines’ passing.

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“Dr. Steve Gaines, powerful preacher, devoted pastor, servant of the living God, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ today,” said Dr. Al Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. “He was a dear friend. President of the SBC. Mary and I pray for Donna, his devoted wife, and their entire family.”