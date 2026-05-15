Jonathan Roumie of ‘The Chosen’ Marks 8 Years Since God Changed Everything

Eight years ago, Jonathan Roumie was out of food, on his knees, and surrendering a struggling acting career to God. The actor, who stars as Jesus in the hit series “The Chosen,” took time on social media this week to reflect on how God has transformed his life in the time since.

“Eight years ago today, God changed the course of my life. The road ahead seemed impassible and impossible but He had other plans. And I couldn’t be more grateful,” Roumie said in a Facebook reel posted Tuesday, May 12. The reel portrayed how God has taken Roumie from being unable to afford food to being on one of the most popular and impactful shows in the world.

Jonathan Roumie Invites His Followers To Surrender to God

“The Chosen” cast and crew are currently filming the seventh and final season of the hit series portraying the life and ministry of Jesus Christ. Season 6 is set to premiere Nov. 15, although the Season 6 finale will have a theatrical release in the spring of 2027.

RELATED: ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 Sets Release Date, but Fans Will Wait Months for Theatrical Finale

In his Facebook reel, Jonathan Roumie reflected on where he was spiritually before landing the role of Jesus on “The Chosen.”

“Three months before I booked the role of the show, I went through a deeper spiritual conversion, and a few months before that, I had made some other decisions about living my life differently,” Roumie said in the reel. As he spoke, footage played of a moment Roumie was opening and reacting to mail that contained miraculous financial provision. The actor said that people could learn more about that “pivotal moment” by watching the docuseries “Jonathan & Jesus.”

Before Roumie was cast in “The Chosen,” he was pursuing an acting career but was struggling. In an appearance on “The View” in 2024, he shared that he “got to the point where I was broke.”

“I was out of food. I was out of even government assistance for food. And the only thing I hadn’t done at that point was the [only] thing left to do,” Roumie said.

Eight years ago, Jonathan Roumie was out of food, on his knees, and surrendering a struggling acting career to God.

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“[I had to] get on my knees and surrender my entire life and my career and everything that I had up to that point over to God,” said Roumie. “Because there wasn’t anything, I realized, I could do on my own.”