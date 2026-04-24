New Noah’s Ark Discovery ‘Is Not Legit,’ Says Apologist Wesley Huff

Wesley Huff isn’t impressed by claims that new technology confirms the location of Noah’s Ark. The apologist and Bible scholar is pushing back after researcher Andrew Jones cited new evidence that the biblical boat is sitting atop Mount Ararat in Turkey.

Jones generated headlines this week after saying his team at Noah’s Ark Scans found man-made structures such as tunnels and possible support beams below the formation discovered in 1959. During an April 22 appearance on Fox News, Jones said, “I do believe that this is the real decayed, buried remains of Noah’s Ark, the famous ship” from Genesis 8.

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Not so fast, said Huff, who is working on a Ph.D. in New Testament and went viral last year for defending the Christian faith to podcaster Joe Rogan. “So this whole Noah’s Ark discovery…yah it’s not legit,” Huff posted on Thursday (April 23). “Pretty much everything about the facts coming out of this story are embroiled in sensationalism and non-credible archeology.”

Wesley Huff Takes on Noah’s Ark Researchers

In a subsequent post, Wesley Huff detailed the reasons for his skepticism about Andrew Jones’ announcement. First, he wrote, “No one involved within the team [at Noah’s Ark Scans] is a formal archaeologist,” so their findings are only “hobbyist speculation.” Huff explained the limitations of ground penetrating radar, as well as the discrepancies of wood-dating techniques.

The first problem with the report is that no one involved within the team is a formal archaeologist, and therefore, their findings are based not on expertise of how to go about proving their findings but hobbyist speculation. This is not an appeal to authority, this is an appeal… https://t.co/RjjHoizzDf — Wes Huff (@WesleyLHuff) April 24, 2026

“The modern site of Mount Ararat has only been called that since the 13th century,” Huff added. “The broader issue is that the precise location of Ararat remains unknown, making any specific claim about physical remains inherently speculative.”

Other boat-shaped formations appear in that region, according to Huff, who added, “‘It looks like a boat to me’ just doesn’t amount to real evidence.” The apologist, who said he watched “more than I should have” of Ron Wyatt’s video series decades ago, called that self-styled explorer “a conman.”

Noah’s Ark Scans, which offers tours of southeastern Turkey, quickly pushed back. “It appears you are coping by compiling bad information and incorrect information and attributing it to our work,” the account wrote to Huff on X.

RELATED: Wesley Huff Debunks Claim That the Bible Was ‘Voted On’ at the Council of Nicaea

Walking through his arguments, Noah’s Ark Scans said the group is “completely unaffiliated with Ron Wyatt” (who died in 1999) and “never claimed to have found wood ‘from thousands of years ago.’” The team’s scans found “perfect right angles” and chambers that prove “this is not just a ‘geological anomaly,’” the account added. Noah’s Ark Scans also took issue with Huff’s point about biblical geography.

Wesley Huff isn’t impressed by claims that new technology confirms the location of Noah’s Ark. The apologist is pushing back after researcher Andrew Jones cited evidence that the biblical boat is sitting atop Mount Ararat.