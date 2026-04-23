Is Noah’s Ark Finally Found? Researcher Points to New Evidence in Turkey

Researcher Andrew Jones believes Noah’s Ark is sitting on the top of Turkey’s Mount Ararat, confirming a 1959 discovery.

Jones, a researcher with Noah’s Ark Scans, told Fox News earlier this week that new technology has provided images reassuring him that this indeed is the biblical boat’s remains.

The researcher explained that it is where the Bible says it is in Genesis 8.

“[It’s] about one mile from the Iranian border,” he said, describing it as a “remote area.”

“This boat formation was discovered in 1959, but our new research has shown that there are tunnels about four meters down and two meters high going down the center of the boat and on the inside edge of the hull shape,” Jones said.

He continued, “And so we really believe this layout showing top tunnels and possible support beams and walls would suggest it’s a man-made object and not a natural formation.”

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Jones responded to geologists who claim his team’s discovery is just a natural rock formation.

“First of all, you have to explain how did the earthen formation get into the shape of a ship that is exactly 300 cubits long, which is the length given in the book of Genesis in the Bible,” he said.

“So we have the exact length. We have the ship shape. We’re in the right location. And now we’re also seeing the soil inside is different from right outside the formation,” he continued. “So we have three times more organic matter found inside versus right outside. So it’s a distinct object and not just part of the mountain side.”

Next, researchers hope to design a robot to explore the underground tunnels and take samples.