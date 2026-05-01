Danica McKellar on 4 Years of Faith: ‘God Was the Missing Piece’

Before April ended this week, Danica McKellar took time to celebrate her spiritual birthday. On Thursday (April 30), the actor, author, and mathematician shared a video recapping four things she’s learned during four years of being a Christian.

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“I didn’t want the month to go by without commemorating and sharing…how my life has felt so much calmer and more blessed,” McKellar wrote. “Talking to God regularly, having this relationship in my life, has made all the difference, and I wish this kind of peace [and] happiness for everyone reading this message.”

Did you know that April is my 4 year anniversary of becoming a Christian? 💕✝️ I didn’t want the month to go by without commemorating and sharing 4 of the many things I have learned in 4 years of being a Christian – how my life has felt so much calmer and more blessed. Talking to… pic.twitter.com/85f2YvEmoB — Danica McKellar (@danicamckellar) May 1, 2026

In the version her video shared to Facebook, which is set to the upbeat lyrics of “Feeling Good Today” by IngaRose, McKellar appears on TBN and then completes daily tasks, including reading the Bible. Captions reveal four key discoveries the actor has made in her four years of following Jesus.

Danica McKellar: ‘Forgiveness Is Powerful’

McKellar, 51, played Winnie Cooper on “The Wonder Years” and has appeared in numerous other TV shows and movies. The math major also has written several bestselling books, including “I Love You 100.”

In April 2022, friend and fellow actor Candace Cameron Bure invited McKellar to church on Palm Sunday, where they watched a Passion play. “It changed my life,” McKellar recalled two years later. “It was the most wonderful, transformative moment…and I’m so grateful for it.”

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After becoming a Christian, McKellar began reading the Bible, listening to Tara-Leigh Cobble’s “The Bible Recap” podcast, and sharing insights about Christianity with her social media followers. From the beginning of her faith journey, the actor acknowledged that she had a lot to learn and promised she wouldn’t “preach.” But she expressed a desire for the whole world to “be open to God’s love because it’s transformative, and it’s there for everyone.”

In her April 30 faith-anniversary video, McKellar shared these four lessons from her four years of being a Christian:

Forgiveness is powerful, maybe even more so for the person doing the forgiving. The Bible is full of really interesting and often scandalous stories. Trusting God can bring calm even when circumstances don’t warrant it. I used to have an empty feeling I couldn’t describe. Turns out God was the missing piece.

As the final discovery appears on the screen, a smiling McKellar is working on a jigsaw puzzle.

Before April ended this week, Danica McKellar took time to celebrate her spiritual birthday.