Elders Disqualify Pastor Sam Allberry From Ministry Over ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ With Another Man

Pastor Sam Allberry, an apologist, author, and speaker, has been disqualified from ministry by the elders at Immanuel Nashville, the church where Allberry served as associate pastor, for engaging in an “inappropriate relationship with an adult man.”

Allberry grew up in England and became a Christian when he was 18. When he was 15, Allberry became aware that he was same-sex attracted. During his years of ministry, Allberry has spoken openly about his same-sex attraction, seeking to help others put their faith in Jesus.

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He has written for The Gospel Coalition (TGC), Desiring God, and Living Out. He is the author of numerous books, including “Is God Anti-Gay?,” “What God Has to Say About Our Bodies,” and “Biblical Manhood.”

At Immanuel Nashville, Allberry served alongside lead pastor T.J. Tims and assistant pastors Barnabas Piper, Vince Greenwald and Tony Shepherd. The church also lists Russell Moore, Ray Ortlund and Gavin Ortlund as leaders in residence.

The Gospel Coalition’s board of directors released a statement sharing that Allberry resigned as a fellow of the Keller Center for Cultural Apologetics.

TGC informed its community that it has also removed all of Allberry’s content from its website and social media channels.

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“TGC was informed yesterday by Sam Allberry about ‘an inappropriate relationship with another man a few years ago’ and that an announcement would be made today at Immanuel Church regarding his resignation as a pastor,” the board’s statement said. “He then also resigned as a fellow of The Keller Center for Cultural Apologetics.”

TGC added that per their policies and procedure they “immediately began to remove all of Sam’s content from our website and other content channels, and we deferred this statement until the church membership was informed.”

“We are heartbroken over this news, and we continue to pray for Sam, Immanuel Church, and everyone affected,” the statement concluded.