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‘Unwise,’ Not Disqualifying—Immanuel Nashville Elders Were Aware of Sam Allberry’s ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ With a Man in 2024

By Jesse T. Jackson
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Sam Allberry
Sam Allberry preaching at Cedarville University. Screengrab via YouTube / Cedarville University

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On Sunday, May 3, The Gospel Coalition announced that pastor Sam Allberry was disqualified from ministry by the elders at Immanuel Nashville for engaging in an “inappropriate relationship with an adult man.”

Allberry, an apologist, author, and speaker, served as an associate pastor an Immanuel Nashville since 2023. The church is led by lead pastor T.J. Tims and assistant pastors Barnabas Piper, Vince Greenwald and Tony Shepherd. The church also lists Russell Moore, Ray Ortlund, and Gavin Ortlund as leaders in residence.

During his years of ministry, Allberry has spoken openly about his same-sex attraction, seeking to help others put their faith in Jesus.

RELATED: Elders Disqualify Pastor Sam Allberry From Ministry Over ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ With Another Man

Protestia obtained a copy of a statement from the elders of Immanuel Church. The elders said they became aware of Allberry’s “inappropriate relationship” in 2024 but determined Allberry’s actions did not disqualify him from ministry at that time.

At the time this article was published, it appeared that Immanuel Nashville had not yet publicly released its statement.

According to the statement by the elders, Allberry’s inappropriate relationship took place in 2022, prior to him serving as a pastor at Immanuel Nashville.

“In spring of 2024, the Immanuel Elders were made aware that Pastor Sam Allberry engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an adult man in 2022,” the elders said in a statement. “This relationship concluded prior to Sam being called as a pastor at Immanuel in 2023.”

The statement continued, “Being made aware, the Elders immediately began a thorough investigation. After considering the information available at that time and the posture of Sam and the other party, the Elders ruled that though Sam’s conduct was unwise, it did not rise to the level of disqualification.”

However, the elders added, “in January of 2026, the Elders received new information about this relationship that had not been disclosed previously.”

The elders said the new information reopened their investigation and led them to discover additional details.

The Elders’ investigation concluded that, “while the relationship did not go as far as it could have, Sam’s conduct constituted a serious breach of trust and a failure to walk in a manner worthy of the gospel.”

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Jesse T. Jackson
Jesse is the Senior Content Editor for ChurchLeaders and Site Manager for ChristianNewsNow. An undeserving husband to a beautiful wife, and a father to 4 beautiful children. He is currently a church elder in training, a growth group leader, and is a member of University Baptist Church in Beavercreek, Ohio. Follow him on twitter here (https://twitter.com/jessetjackson). Accredited member of the Evangelical Press Association.

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