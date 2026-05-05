Dude Perfect Partners With Amazing Life for 2027 VBS Curriculum

Five “dudes” known for sharing sports-related antics will be sharing their faith in a 2027 VBS curriculum from Amazing Life Foundation. According to a May 4 teaser, the five members of family-friendly YouTube sensation Dude Perfect will lead five lessons on the theme “All In.”

The curriculum, based on Matthew 22:37, starts with God calling Abraham and ends with Timothy, encouraging kids to go all in for Jesus “right now.” VBS with Dude Perfect is billed as “a ready-to-go, spiritually rich VBS experience” with “high-energy games, engaging teaching, and unforgettable moments.”

“Amazing Life just changed kids ministry forever,” posted Justin Dean, “and I am so honored to get to be part of it.” Ahead of the May 24 “full reveal,” children’s ministers can sign up for early access to the VBS material.

In his announcement, Dean described Dude Perfect members as “the real deal – sold-out Christians who share their faith and preach the gospel at every live tour.” The five men aren’t just “lending their logo” to the VBS curriculum, Dean noted, but are “IN the curriculum doing actual teaching.”

Dude Perfect + VBS 2027. That’s the announcement. Amazing Life just changed kids ministry forever – and I am so honored to get to be part of it. These aren’t just famous YouTubers lending their logo. Tyler, Garrett, Cody, Cory & Coby are the real deal – sold-out Christians who… pic.twitter.com/MwjLWL48HW — Justin Dean 🇺🇸 (@JustinJDean) May 4, 2026

VBS With Dude Perfect Goes ‘All In’ for Jesus

After they met in college in 2009, Tyler Toney, Cory Cotton, Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, and Cody Jones formed the sports-comedy group Dude Perfect. Thanks to viral videos of trick shots and wacky competitions, the group has almost 62 million subscribers.

The five men value faith over fame and credit Jesus for their success. And now they want to share the gospel through vacation Bible school (VBS).

RELATED: ‘Jesus Is the First and the Last’—Savannah Bananas Pitcher Andy Archer Discusses Faith, Passion for ‘Peeling’ the Bible Apart

“We’ve teamed up with Amazing [Life] to bring your church the very best summer,” Dude Perfect shared in a video about its 2027 VBS. “And we’re gonna share all about our faith journey and what it means to be all in.”

Five dudes known for sharing sports-related antics will be sharing their faith in a 2027 VBS curriculum from Amazing Life Foundation.

Click to Post

Amazing Life describes its VBS programs as “Versatile, Biblical, Strategic.” The curriculum is created with “the Orange Strategy,” following the 2025 merger of kidmin organization Orange with Amazing Life Foundation.

According to Amazing Life’s website, its VBS products include two months of Sunday-morning curriculum to ensure that learning continues “throughout the entire summer.”