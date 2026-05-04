NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg Goes Viral Rapping About Jesus on Forrest Frank’s Open Verse Challenge

New Kids on the Block’s Donnie Wahlberg accepted Forrest Frank’s viral open verse challenge and dropped a rap verse for Frank’s new song, “Jesus Is Alive.”

Last month, Wahlberg, 56, told podcaster George Janko that he recently gave his life to Jesus. Although it appeared to the outside world that Wahlberg was at the top, the actor said the opposite was true, prompting him to tell his wife, Jenny McCarthy, 53, that he needed Jesus.

“I felt at the bottom and I talked to my wife and I said, ‘I have to connect with Jesus. I have to give my life to him now,’” Wahlberg said. “And she was like, ‘Of course.’”

“Why am I going to heaven? I pray that I am. I hope that I am. But I would only say because Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior, and it’s by his grace,” he said.

RELATED: Donnie Wahlberg Shares the Moment He Told Wife Jenny McCarthy, ‘I Have To Give My Life to [Jesus] Now’

Wahlberg, who is the older brother of actor Mark Wahlberg, told Janko that he is “at the beginning of a new relationship and the most important relationship of my lifetime.”

During an interview with Alex Clark of “Culture Apothecary,” McCarthy shared how she “completely surrendered” to Jesus after Charlie Kirk was murdered.

The “Masked Singer” judge said she “started Bible study immediately” and that she and Wahlberg “have become devout since Charlie’s passing.”

Donnie Wahlberg Raps About Jesus on Forrest Frank’s Open Verse Challenge

Wahlberg has received millions of views across social media for contributing to Frank’s challenge.

“Donnie D is still on the backup—apparently ,” Wahlberg posted. “My dearest @jennymccarthy was not gonna let this @hiforrest #OpenVerseChallenge pass by without me getting involved—even though I told her I quit rapping. So now I’m backing up Forrest! Happy Sunday!”