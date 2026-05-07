Daystar Television Network President Joni Lamb Has Died at 65

On Thursday, May 7, Joni Lamb, the cofounder and president of Daystar Television Network, died at the age of 65.

“With heavy hearts, we share the news that Joni Lamb graduated to Heaven this morning,” Daystar posted on social media. “We know that she is in the presence of Jesus, reunited with Marcus, and receiving her reward for a beautiful life lived in surrender to the Lord.”

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“Joni has been an inspiration to millions, but most of all to her family and all of us at Daystar,” the statement continued. “She has modeled what it means to be fearless, to be bold, and to stand for righteousness even when it’s unpopular. Her love and compassion for people were unparalleled. She will be so greatly missed.”

“We are thankful that we do not grieve as those who have no hope,” Daystar added. “And until we see Joni again, we will continue in this mission of taking that hope, that promise, to the whole world.”

On Thursday, May 7, Joni Lamb, the co-founder and president of Daystar Television Network, died at the age of 65.

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In a statement released on its website, Daystar shared that Lamb had been experiencing some “serious health matters” she chose to keep private.

“Prior to her recent back injury, Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters that she chose to face head on and in private,” the statement read. “The back injury compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone had anticipated. Despite the dedicated efforts of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last few days.”

Lamb cofounded Daystar Television Network with her husband Marcus in 1993. Marcus passed away in 2021 following complications from COVID-19.

“Under her leadership, Daystar grew into one of the largest Christian television networks in the world, reaching viewers in nearly every country through satellite, cable, streaming, and digital platforms,” Daystar said. “She spent nearly four decades on-air and behind the scenes, building a ministry that brought the Gospel into millions of homes.”

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Daystar’s board of directors shared their gratitude for the legacy Lamb has left behind.