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‘House of David’ Expands With New Moses Special Starring Ben Kingsley and O-T Fagbenle

By Jesse T. Jackson
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Moses
(L) Ben Kingsley as Moses and (R) O-T Fagbenle as Pharaoh in Wonder Project's "The Old Stories: Moses." Image courtesy of Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios.

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On May 14, Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios are expanding the world of the hit biblical drama “House of David” with a new, three-part companion special titled “The Old Stories: Moses.”

The series explores the narratives that shaped Israel before David became king. According to the official synopsis, “As the past unfolds with epic force, a young shepherd sees his own future reflected in the courage, failure, and obedience of those who came before him.”

The project was created by Jon Erwin, the filmmaker behind “Jesus Revolution,” “Woodlawn,” “I Can Only Imagine,” “The Jesus Music,” “House of David,” and the upcoming “Young Washington.”

RELATED: Academy Award-Winner Ben Kingsley Playing Moses in Wonder Project’s ‘The Old Stories: Moses’

Erwin described his new miniseries as “epic and personal,” sharing that he can’t wait for audiences to experience it.

“Moses is one of the most iconic figures in history, and his story still resonates with us today,” he said. “We set out to tell ‘The Old Stories: Moses’ with a cinematic awe and scale that feels both epic and personal. I am especially proud of the cast performances, and I can’t wait for people to see it on Wonder Project.”

Academy Award-winning actor Ben Kingsley (“Gandhi,” “Schindler’s List,” “The King of Kings,” “Iron Man 3”) stars as Moses, while Emmy nominee O-T Fagbenle (“Black Widow,” “The Handmaid’s Tale”) plays Pharaoh.

Additional cast members include Louis Ferreira (“House of David”), Anna Khaja (“The Chosen”), and Rada Rae (“House of David”).

RELATED: Joel Smallbone of for KING + COUNTRY Joins Award-Winning Actors Ben Kingsley and Andy Serkis for Jon Erwin’s ‘Young Washington’

The three-part companion special premieres May 14 on Wonder Project’s subscription channel on Prime Video in the U.S. The subscription costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 annually.

Watch the trailer for “The Old Stories: Moses” below.

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Jesse T. Jackson
Jesse is the Senior Content Editor for ChurchLeaders and Site Manager for ChristianNewsNow. An undeserving husband to a beautiful wife, and a father to 4 beautiful children. He is currently a church elder in training, a growth group leader, and is a member of University Baptist Church in Beavercreek, Ohio. Follow him on twitter here (https://twitter.com/jessetjackson). Accredited member of the Evangelical Press Association.

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