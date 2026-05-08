Man Arrested After Allegedly Filming Women From Church Bathroom Ceiling During Service

Aquilino Sanjur Ortega was arrested Sunday, May 3, after he was allegedly caught filming women from the ceiling of Grace Church in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD) released a statement detailing the incident.

“Upon arrival, officers encountered parishioners who had been safely evacuated from the building during an ongoing religious service,” FWBPD said. “Witnesses informed officers that a male subject was inside the ceiling of the women’s restroom.”

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When officers arrived at the church, they found Ortega in the ceiling of the women’s restroom.

“Officers made entry into the building and located the individual in the ceiling. The subject, identified as Aquilino Sanjur Ortega, was found to be unarmed and was taken into custody without incident,” the department explained.

“During the investigation, a female victim reported that while inside the women’s restroom, she observed a mobile phone positioned above the ceiling with its camera pointed downward in her direction,” the statement continued. “She immediately exited the restroom and alerted church staff.”

FWBPD arrested and charged Ortega with video voyeurism and disturbing a religious assembly. Police also said Ortega is being held on an immigration detainer.

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“Our priority is always the safety of our community. I’m grateful for the quick actions of church staff and the calm, coordinated response of our officers that led to a safe resolution,” said Chief Robert Bage.

FWBPD stated that the investigation is ongoing.

Ortega is currently being held on $250,000 bond at the Okaloosa County Jail.

FWBPD encouraged the community to remain “vigilant” against such activity and report it immediately.

ChurchLeaders has reached out to Grace Church for comment and will update this article if a response is received.