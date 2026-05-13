Did Michael Jackson Pray To Receive Jesus Before He Died? Record Producer Rodney Jerkins Shares Story

“Michael,” a new biographical film about the life of musical superstar Michael Jackson, has brought new attention to an interview with Grammy Award-winning record producer Rodney Jerkins, who said that the King of Pop prayed to receive Jesus as his Lord and Savior two weeks before his death.

Jackson won 13 Grammy Awards, 26 American Music Awards, 12 World Music Awards, eight MTV Video Music Awards, and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award before he died in 2009 at age 50 from cardiac arrest caused by an overdose of propofol and benzodiazepine.

In 2005 and following his death, Jackson was accused of child sex abuse by multiple alleged victims. Jackson was acquitted on all 14 charges, including child molestation, following a 14-week trial in 2005. As of today, Jackson has not been found guilty of any sexual abuse allegations. His family and estate deny all allegations.

Rodney Jerkins Recalls Michael Jackson Requesting Prayer

Last June, Jerkins and Jon Keith sat down with Charlamagne tha God on “The Breakfast Club.” During the podcast, Jerkins spoke about his faith and shared about the time Jackson asked for prayer.

Jerkins told “The Breakfast Club” host that God is more concerned about the ultimate reward in heaven than he is about rewards on earth.

“In the Book of James, it talks it talks about enduring,” Jerkins said. “We’re all in this race, trying to make it, trying to live our lives and do whatever, but this is not the ultimate ending. Like, some people just think it ends and it’s over.” He added, “No, there’s an eternal reward. He promises it.”

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As Charlamagne tha God suggested Jerkins working with Jackson was God’s reward, Jerkins quickly corrected him.

“See, you got the reward wrong,” Jerkins said. “My reward was when Michael called me to pray for him.”

Jerkins then shared details of Jackson calling him and asking for prayer.

“In 2003, I’m in the studio with Chris Tucker and my father. We at the studio. Michael was going through that trial,” Jerkins explained. “[Michael] said, ‘Where are you? Can I come? I just need prayer.’”