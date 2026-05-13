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Former Pastor Receives Life Sentence for Repeated Child Sexual Assault

By Dale Chamberlain
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Jeffrey Charles
Jeffrey Charles (screengrab via Northern News Now)

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A former pastor has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for child sex abuse that took place over the course of multiple years.

Jeffrey Charles, formerly of Neighbors to Nations Church in Princeton, Minnesota, was found guilty by a Wisconsin jury in January.

Editor’s note: This article refers to disturbing reports of child sex abuse, which some readers might find triggering.

Charles, 65, committed the crimes between 2005 and 2010, during which time he was pastor of Neighbors to Nations Church.

RELATED: Former Pastor Gets 120 Years in Prison, Plus Additional Life Sentence for Numerous Child Sex Crimes

The church has since changed its name to Souls Church. 

The victim was 3 years old when the abuse began, and the abuse continued until the victim was 8. Charles perpetrated the abuse at his cabin in northwestern Wisconsin, where he was known to host members of the church.

The criminal case was filed in 2022. Charles was convicted of one count of repeated child sexual assault and is set to spend the rest of his life behind bars. 

“This sentence sends an unmistakable message about the heinousness of this kind of criminal conduct,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to the investigators and prosecutors who worked to get justice in this case.”

District Attorney Mark Fruehauf said, “The victim is to be commended for the patience and bravery she demonstrated testifying about these crimes to a jury.”

RELATED: Former Youth Pastor Arrested on Sexual Battery Charges Involving Minor

“This case would not have been possible without the hard work of law enforcement and the assistance of the Department of Justice, for which I am grateful,” Fruehauf added. 

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Dale Chamberlain
Dale Chamberlain (M.Div.) is a content manager for ChurchLeaders. With experience in pastoral ministry as well as the corporate marketing world, he is also an author and podcaster who is passionate about helping people tackle ancient truths in everyday settings. Dale lives in Southern California with his wife Tamara and their four children.

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