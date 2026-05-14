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Pastor Found Guilty of Sexually Motivated Battery

By Dale Chamberlain
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Jason Allen
Jason Allen (screengrab via KLTV)

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A West Virginia pastor has been convicted of sexually motivated battery after a parishioner accused him of reaching up her skirt during a pastoral counseling session. 

Jason Allen of Victory Apostolic Church in Sutton could face up to a year in prison and a decade on a sex offenders registry.

Editor’s note: This article refers to a report of sexual battery, which some readers might find disturbing.

RELATED: Former Pastor Receives Life Sentence for Repeated Child Sexual Assault

Allen, 53, has been pastor of Victory Apostolic Church for more than three decades, according to a Facebook post.

Allen was charged after a 24-year-old female parishioner alleged that he inappropriately touched her leg and calf during a session in which he was providing counseling to her regarding spiritual issues related to her marriage. 

During the trial, Allen reportedly accused the victim of being a chronic liar who made up the entire story.

However, a video recording of a previous interview with law enforcement revealed that Allen admitted to touching the woman’s leg. 

During that interview, Allen claimed that he had only touched the woman’s leg to feel a “scar” on her calf, but he admitted that might have gone further up her leg. 

RELATED: Former Idaho Pastor Gets 12–17 Years in Prison in CSAM Case Involving AI-Altered Images

Allen said that the woman gave him permission to touch her, but the victim says otherwise. 

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Dale Chamberlain
Dale Chamberlain (M.Div.) is a content manager for ChurchLeaders. With experience in pastoral ministry as well as the corporate marketing world, he is also an author and podcaster who is passionate about helping people tackle ancient truths in everyday settings. Dale lives in Southern California with his wife Tamara and their four children.

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