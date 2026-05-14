Former Hillsong Pastor Brian Houston Reposts Graphic Sex Video on X, Claims Account Was Compromised

On Thursday morning, May 14, former Hillsong Church global senior pastor Brian Houston reposted an explicit pornographic video on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Houston remains active on X and recently shared that his wife, Bobbie, would be speaking at Summit Church in San Antonio on Mother’s Day. Houston has more than 543,000 followers on the platform.

Alongside his wife, Houston founded the Australian-based Hillsong Church in 1983.

Houston resigned from his role as global senior pastor in March 2022 following an announcement from the church’s board that he had “breached the Hillsong Pastor’s Code of Conduct regarding two separate occasions involving inappropriate behavior toward two women.”

RELATED: Brian Houston Says His ‘Ladies and Girls Kissing’ Post Was Due to His Account Being Hacked

Months after his resignation, Houston released a video stating he did not resign because he “breached the Hillsong code of conduct.”

“I didn’t resign because of my mistakes,” he said. “I resigned because of the announcements and statements that have been made, which Bobbie and I felt made my position untenable. And I spelled out my reasons for my resignation in my resignation letter to the Hillsong Church Board.”

In April 2023, Houston pleaded guilty in a Southern California court to driving under the influence of alcohol. He was sentenced to three years of probation and fined $140. He was required to complete an alcohol program, enroll in victim impact counseling, and attend self-help meetings.

In August 2023, Houston was found not guilty of covering up his father’s sexual abuse.

In December 2023, Houston and his wife announced plans to launch a new online ministry and church.

Brian Houston Reposts Explicit Pornographic Video

This is not the first time Houston has posted questionable content on social media.

In February 2024, Houston posted “Ladies and girls kissing” on X. Minutes later, the former Hillsong pastor commented, “I think my twitter may have been hacked.”