Chris Tomlin Invites Hannah Harper To Sing ‘At the Cross’ Together After ‘American Idol’ Win

Grammy Award-winning Christian artist and worship leader Chris Tomlin publicly invited “American Idol” winner Hannah Harper to sing his song “At the Cross (Love Ran Red)” with him. Harper performed the song during the show’s “Songs of Faith” episode and reprised it after her win was announced Monday, May 11.

“Hannah Harper, huge congrats on winning American Idol,” Tomlin said in a social media post of Harper closing the “American Idol” finale with his song. “I love hearing you sing At The Cross!!! Let’s sing it together sometime! God bless you and your family in this next season of your life.”

RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Winner Hannah Harper Closes Finale Worshiping to Chris Tomlin’s ‘At the Cross’

Hannah Harper Gives God ‘All the Glory’

Hannah Harper, a mom of three who grew up singing in her family’s bluegrass-gospel band, won this year’s season of “American Idol,” letting her faith in God shine from the beginning of her journey on the show.

Harper auditioned with an original song titled, “String Cheese,” about how God helped her with her struggle with postpartum depression. Harper’s audition actually moved judge Carrie Underwood to tears. During the finale, Harper performed “String Cheese,” which has achieved over 120 million views, according to host Ryan Seacrest.

During the Top 20 performances in March, Harper performed a rendition of the song “Ain’t No Grave,” and she gave a heartfelt, emotional performance of Tomlin’s “At The Cross” on March 30, receiving praise from all three judges. Lyrics to the song read in part:

At the cross, at the cross

I surrender my life

I’m in awe of you

I’m in awe of you

Where your love ran red

And my sin washed white

I owe all to you

I owe all to you, Jesus.

Seacrest asked Harper, “What was special about the performance of that song here tonight?”

After American Idol winner Hannah Harper reprised Chris Tomlin’s At the Cross (Love Ran Red), Tomlin invited her to sing it with him.

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RELATED: Hannah Harper: Performing Chris Tomlin’s ‘At the Cross’ on ‘American Idol’ Was an ‘Opportunity To Give an Invitation’

“An opportunity to give an invitation on this platform is incredible,” she answered through tears.