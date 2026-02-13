‘We’re Not Saved by Our Works’—Wes Huff Shares the Gospel on ‘The Shawn Ryan Show’

Apologist Wes Huff presented a clear explanation of the gospel on “The Shawn Ryan Show” in an episode that released Thursday, Feb. 12. The nearly three-and-a-half-hour conversation covered topics including ancient texts, Huff’s life story, and how Christianity compares to Islam.

“I woke up in a weird mood today and had an interesting conversation with my wife this morning,” Ryan said after introducing Huff. “Last week was a rough week of interviews.”

Ryan mentioned interviews on topics such as convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and Christian Camp Kanakuk. Whenever the topic involves “stuff that’s going on with kids…it really throws me into a thing, you know, why is this happening?” Ryan said. “It reopens all the questions that I used to have before I really came to Christ about three years ago.”

Editor’s note: This video contains language some might find offensive.

Wes Huff Explains the Gospel to Shawn Ryan

Wes Huff is vice president of Apologetics Canada and is working on a Ph.D. in New Testament at the University of Toronto’s Wycliffe College. He went viral in early 2025 after appearing as a guest on “The Joe Rogan Experience” where he articulately presented evidence for the Christian faith.

Shawn Ryan is a former Navy SEAL, a former CIA contractor, special operations outreach consultant for Veterans Advocacy Services, and a CNBC contributor. He is the owner of Vigilance Elite, a company that provides training to civilians and law enforcement so people can protect themselves “against imminent threats.”

Ryan said he grew up Catholic, “joined the SEAL teams,” and lost his faith for anywhere from 14 to 20 years. He “came back about three years ago [and] had a very profound experience in Sedona, [Arizona].” The podcast host mentioned people of faith he has been speaking to, such as Huff and apologist Lee Strobel.

“I’m learning from all of you guys a tremendous amount,” Ryan said. One of his guests was a man named John Burke, who founded and pastored Gateway Church in Austin, Texas, and who talked about near-death experiences. Ryan said Burke spoke of people having near-death experiences where they end up in hell and then have a chance to accept Jesus.

Ryan asked Huff what the point was of living an obedient Christian life, which is difficult, if someone can “break every one of the Ten Commandments all the time” and still get “one last chance” after death to follow God.

