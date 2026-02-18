Nick Vujicic Details Suicide Attempt at 10, Shares 5 Ways He Fights Depression

Globally recognized evangelist Nick Vujicic sat down with ChurchLeaders to discuss the release of his new documentary, “No Limbs, No Limits: The NickV Story.”

Vujicic, who was born without limbs, said it was an honor to share his inspiring life story while he is still in his 40s. He discussed declining previous offers to tell his story and why he agreed to the endeavor in 2021, citing the timing during the pandemic and the importance of working with a team he trusted to faithfully represent both his story and his faith.

The film chronicles Vujicic’s journey from being born without arms and legs to battling depression and attempting suicide at age 10 to ultimately finding hope in Christ and discovering his calling as a global evangelist.

“No Limbs, No Limits: The NickV Story” features never-before-seen home videos and interviews with Vujicic’s mother and siblings. The documentary addresses his physical disabilities while emphasizing faith, perseverance, and God’s purpose.

Vujicic spoke candidly about suicide and bullying, urging young people not to isolate themselves and to seek prayer and support. The evangelist emphasized that spiritual warfare and negative thoughts can distort reality but that hope is found in Jesus.

“Just because you are a Christian,” Vujicic said, “doesn’t mean that once you’re a Christian, you’re never depressed—there are always times where you have thoughts where you feel like, ‘I don’t want to keep going.'” These thoughts can include, “No one loves me,” or “What kind of purpose do I have?”

Having evangelized all over the globe, Vujicic shared that he has seen firsthand just how much “evil and helplessness” is in this world. But, he said, “there is hope in Jesus.”

Vujicic shared five ways he personally combats depression.

“So first and foremost, the first disability I needed to get rid of was the thought that it was God that I could blame—[the lie] that he gave me this pain. He doesn’t change my pain. He’s not speaking to me. Where is he?” said Vujicic. ”That was my first problem that I had.”

He continued, “The five things that keep me out of depression is, No. 1, write out a list of 10 things you’re still thankful for. No. 2, think of the last three difficult days of your life in the last three years and contemplate how could it actually have been worse.” For example, Vujicic said, “I buried my dad who died of cancer. Well, at least I had a friendship with him—so it’s the attitude of gratitude.”