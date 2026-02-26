John Piper Sparks Social Media Backlash After Quoting Bible Verse About Immigration

On Thursday, theologian Dr. John Piper made waves on social media after quoting an Old Testament passage about immigration.

The post was brief but provoked strong pushback.

Piper is the author of numerous books and served as pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Minneapolis for more than three decades. He is well known for his dynamic preaching and pursuit of “Christian hedonism.”

“‘You shall treat the stranger who sojourns with you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt: I am the Lord your God.’ Leviticus 19:34,” Piper’s post on X read. “Christians know the miserable bondage we were all in.”

At the time of this article, the post has more than 600 comments and nearly 200 reposts.

Southern California Pastor Jack Hibbs replied, “The foreigner who came among the children of Israel, were to be accepted in as converts, and not to be mistreated, but to be treated as brothers, even though they were immigrant foreigners.”

“It was their faith in the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob that was the criteria,” he said.



Hibbs is known for his conservative politics, at times even endorsing Republican political candidates from his pulpit.

“Not every stranger who comes to your country is a Sojourner. Some respect our system of laws and come to be a blessing to their host nation. To work hard and raise strong families,” wrote Megan Basham, Daily Wire reporter and bestselling author. “But some come illegally. And they do not come to work hard. Some come to live off the system, and to exploit the generosity of their host nation. Others come to engage in destructive practices that harm the citizens of the host nation.”

“Biblical wisdom requires us to discern the difference,” added Basham.

Arizona Pastor Dale Partridge wrote, “I love Dr. Piper, but this folly must stop.”

“To correlate these instructions to Israel with the circumstances facing America is simply irresponsible theology,” he continued. “Israel was never expected to allow such a number of foreigners that it would overtake the existing population, replace the Jewish people, their culture, or import paganism.”