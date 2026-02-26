Caleb Flynn, a former worship pastor and “American Idol” alum charged with allegedly killing his wife, Ashley, will not appear in court until March 26.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 16, Flynn told a 911 dispatcher that his wife had been shot in the head by a home invader.

“Oh my God. Somebody, somebody broke into my home. Somebody broke in my home and shot my wife,” Flynn told the 911 dispatcher. “My wife is, she’s got two shots to her head, blood everywhere. Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God.”

On Feb. 19, Flynn was arrested and charged with murder, two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of tampering with evidence. Police believe Flynn killed his wife and staged the crime scene.

RELATED: Former Worship Pastor and ‘American Idol’ Contestant Caleb Flynn Charged With Wife’s Murder

Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins said, “The family and community deserve a thorough, professional and compassionate investigation into this very sensitive matter. As a result of the investigation, probable cause existed to charge Caleb Flynn with the murder of his wife.”

Ashley, 37, was a mother of two daughters, a teacher with LifeWise Academy, a substitute teacher, a 7th grade volleyball coach and a volunteer at her church, Christian Life Center.

Flynn pleaded not guilty during a virtual appearance on Feb. 20. His bond was set at $2 million, and he was ordered to have no communication with his daughters.

RELATED: FBI Raids Home of Pastor John-Paul Miller Months After Wife’s Death Ruled a Suicide

While a preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for Feb. 26, Flynn’s defense filed a “waiver of time of preliminary hearing” and a “waiver of time requirements,” pushing the hearing to March 26 at 1 p.m. EST.

Flynn remains in jail.

GoFundMe Account Created for Ashley Flynn’s Daughters Well Exceeds Its Goal

A GoFundMe created by Jon Crawford has raised more than $151,000, well surpassing its $50,000 goal.

The fundraiser states that all money raised will be used “for the benefit of Ashely’s daughters.”