Indiana Megachurch Pastor Steps Aside for Restoration After Homemade Sex Videos Become Public Knowledge

Nathan Peternel, lead pastor of Life Church in Indianapolis, is temporarily stepping aside for “a structured restorative process.” Peternel, whose son was recently sentenced to prison on charges related to child sexual abuse material (CSAM), wrote in a Feb. 20 email to congregants that the long-term plan is for him to remain lead pastor of the four-site megachurch.

Editor’s note: This article refers to reports of disturbing child sex crimes that some readers might find triggering.

Leaders at the Assemblies of God Indiana District “concluded that certain personal behaviors related to my use and retention of private digital content involving my spouse fell short of the standards expected of a credentialed minister and were determined to be unbecoming of ministerial leadership,” wrote Peternel. He added, “[My wife] Chrissy and I are approaching this season with humility and expectancy.”

Peternel said his brother-in-law will fill in for him at Life Church during the restoration process.

Pastor Nathan Peternel Steps Aside for Restoration

Nathan Peternel isn’t facing criminal charges or a criminal investigation. But the Life Church lead pastor has admitted making “private, intimate photos and videos” with his wife—content that, though password-protected, was “hacked…by our son, who was high at the time.”

Last October, Jonathan Peternel, 24, was arrested for possessing and disseminating CSAM, including files that depicted “violent child molestation.” Among the files investigators found were more than 50 files of Peternel’s parents naked or engaged in sex acts.

Earlier this month, Jonathan Peternel was sentenced to six years in prison—the final two of which will consist of probation. At the hearing, he apologized to victims and to his parents, saying, in part, “You’ve been dishonored, your wonderful reputations have been ruined.”

To quell rumors and “accusations” about his own sex tapes, Nathan Peternel addressed church members at a meeting. Those materials were created “within the covenant of our marriage” and thus “not sinful,” said the pastor, though “some may see that as unwise and reflecting poor choices on our part.”