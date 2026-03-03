Christians ‘Are the Worst Advertisement for the Thing We Believe In,’ Says Jeff Foxworthy

Stand-up comedian, actor, and television host Jeff Foxworthy believes that Christians are the “worst advertisement” for their beliefs because of how they compare themselves to and judge others. Foxworthy made his point during a roundtable discussion on biblical manhood, explaining how he himself struggles with pride in this area.

“As Christians, I’ve always argued that we are the worst advertisement for the thing we believe in,” Foxworthy said. “Because I think at the moment of surrender, every one of us goes, ‘God, I cannot do this. I cannot. I’ve tried, tried, tried. I cannot do this. I need a savior.’”

“And as soon as we stand back up, we go, ‘I’m a mess, but I’m not as big a mess as she is,’” he said. “I think to this day, we’re still all enemies. Through sanctification, I’m not as big an enemy as I was 20 years ago, but I still don’t love him the way that I should.”

Jeff Foxworthy Prays Daily God Will Help Him Not To Judge People

Jeff Foxworthy joined Ben Stuart, Charles Martin, Drew Parker, Matt Carter, Matt Chandler, Mike Waddell, and Tim Tebow for a roundtable discussion on biblical manhood hosted by Joby Martin, pastor of The Church of Eleven22 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Last fall, Martin came out with a new book, written with Charles Martin, titled “Stand Firm and Act Like Men: Becoming the Man You Were Created To Be Instead of Who the World Says You Are.” The description of the book says in part, “True men of God surrender themselves before the cross, serve and lead their families, put on the full armor of God, and stand guard against the lies that threaten to tear our churches and our culture apart.”

“In this book, Pastor Joby walks through what the Bible means when it says, ‘be watchful, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong, and let all that you do be done in love’ (1 Corinthians 16:13),” the description says. “He guides readers through what scripture says about who men are, how they should act, and what it means to be a man in today’s culture, and he asks tough questions about how God calls men to respond.”

The roundtable discussion aired Dec. 2. In his introduction of the guests, Pastor Joby Martin said that he met Jeff Foxworthy, a “longtime hero,” a few years ago. “If you only know Jeff Foxworthy from the redneck jokes, you don’t know the depth of Jeff Foxworthy,” said Martin. “The amount of ministry he does in and around Atlanta, Georgia, where he’s from—he’s led a disciple group for homeless men for over a decade.”

Foxworthy, who took part in the Blue Collar Comedy Tour in the early 2000s and hosted “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?,” is known for his “you might be a redneck if…” one-liners.