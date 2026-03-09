‘Is It Well With Your Soul?’—Paul Washer Recounts Conversation With MacArthur Before MacArthur’s Passing

As Grace Community Church (GCC) hosted its annual Shepherds Conference at its campus in Sun Valley, California, it did so for the first time since the passing of John MacArthur.

MacArthur, who preached and pastored at GCC for more than five decades, passed away in June 2025 at the age of 86.

During a session of the Shepherds Conference last week, evangelist and author Paul Washer took a few moments to reflect on the fact that MacArthur was not present.

“This is the first year that Dr. MacArthur is not with us. People ask me often: What do I remember about him? And I think it appropriate for me to say a few things before I go on,” said Washer. “Above everything else that I remember about him, it was his kindness to me, his gentle kindness. And not just to me, but to men like me.”

RELATED: John Piper Brings ‘Loving Laughter’ to Mourners at John MacArthur’s Memorial Service

“Sometimes we were able to bring ragged and tagged and poor indigenous missionaries to [Shepherds Conference], and I would always find a way to get word to Dr. MacArthur. ‘Could you see them for a moment?’” Washer continued. “And when they would walk in, he was like, I suppose, a child at Christmas. He was so happy to see them. He wanted to know so much about them.”

Washer recounted a time when MacArthur called a missionary in Turkey who was on his deathbed. The missionary has been impacted by MacArthur’s preaching from afar. Washer said that MacArthur spoke to the missionary at length and asked all about the missionary’s ministry.

Washer also praised MacArthur’s love for the church. Washer recalled a time when he was speaking to MacArthur, and MacArthur expressed pain that not all the members of Grace Community Church were “right with God” and that he was praying that “God would touch them, that God would save them.”

Washer said that during last year’s Shepherds Conference, he was able to visit MacArthur and MacArthur’s home. Washer said, “And I went there, and I was praying, ‘Lord, what should I do? He’s getting close to glory.’”

“And I did something that men do not often do to men like him but should do all the time,” Washer said. “I walked in and I said, ‘Dr. MacArthur, is it well with your soul? Are you reading the Word? Talk to me about your prayer life. How is your communion with Christ?’”

RELATED: After Murder of Charlie Kirk, His Conversations With John MacArthur Resurface

“And he had almost a shocked look on his face. And then he smiled, as though, ‘I am so glad you asked. I’m reading here. I’m praying here. I’m trusting here,’” said Washer. Washer indicated that he responded, “Yeah, but how’s your heart? Do you feel as though you’re encouraged in the Holy Spirit?”