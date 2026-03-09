Without Jesus, ‘Everybody Is Going to Hell,’ Wesley Huff Tells Steven Bartlett

On the March 9 episode of “The Diary of a CEO,” host Steven Bartlett asked apologist Wesley Huff about heaven and hell, Christian living, God’s plan, and more. During a lengthy conversation, Huff presented the gospel message and explained that everyone’s going to hell unless they believe in Jesus.

Huff, a Ph.D. candidate in New Testament, is vice president of Apologetics Canada. He has shared evidence for Christianity on podcasts such as “The Joe Rogan Experience” and “The Shawn Ryan Show.”

Bartlett, a British entrepreneur with more than 15 million podcast subscribers, grew up Christian, got “pulled into the new atheist movement” at age 18, and is “curious and still asking a lot of questions.” He asked Huff—who specializes in the historical accuracy of biblical texts—about faith, Scripture, suffering, heaven, sin, prayer, and more.

Apologist Wes Huff: Only God Is Good

Podcaster Steven Bartlett, who billed Wes Huff as the “No. 1 Christianity Expert,” point-blank asked if sinners go to hell. “Everybody is going to hell,” Huff responded. “The Bible is very clear: All good people go to heaven. But Jesus said, ‘No one is good but God alone,’ so if all good people go to heaven and no one is good but God alone, only God is in heaven.”

Bartlett asked if Huff believes in a literal, fiery hell. That popular imagery might be “allegorical,” Huff admitted, saying hell is more about experiencing “the full weight of the separation from God’s goodness. Not necessarily a separation from God, because God’s punishment and his wrath are going to be felt there.”

Hell is a place we don’t want anyone to experience, Huff said, “not necessarily because I want you to get a get-out-of-hell-free card, but because I actually think that in living how God created you to be, in…living out the image that you bear, you’re going to find the meaning and purpose that you ultimately have expressed…this innate desire for.”

When asked if living a good life is enough to get someone into heaven, Huff emphasized that it isn’t. “If you’re living your life rejecting God,” he said, “God is not going to force you into his presence.” The apologist added, “Hell is a place where God says, ‘You rejected me. Your will be done. I’m going to give you what you want… I’m going to remove my grace and mercy from you, and you are going to experience truly what you desire.’”

Heaven, Huff told Bartlett, isn’t full of good people but of “people who understand they are not good enough.” Because Jesus fulfilled justice for us, he said, anyone who trusts in Jesus receives his mercy.