The man who has confessed to the grisly murder of Arizona Pastor William Schonemann is requesting speedy judgment and the death penalty. Adam Sheafe, who is representing himself in court, was apprehended in June 2025.

Editor’s Note: This article refers to details that some readers might find disturbing.

In April 2025, Bill Schonemann, who was pastor of New River Bible Chapel in New River, Arizona, was found dead in his home. Authorities said that they found Schonemann in bed with his arms spread wide and his hands pinned to the wall in the form of a crucifix.

Schonemann was 76 years old.

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Sheafe was apprehended for a separate crime. Once in custody, he immediately confessed to murdering Schonemann. He also indicated that he had planned on killing more religious leaders and that he “never intended to get away with these crimes.”

“I didn’t even wear gloves,” he said during a media interview after being arrested. Sheafe said that he was targeting “pastors who are leading the flock astray.”

Sheafe, 51, has “Yahweh” tattooed across his neck in Hebrew lettering. He believes that the New Testament should not be considered authoritative and that Jesus is not the Son of God.

Sheafe said that he intended to “crucify” more than a dozen victims, all pastors and priests, in Alabama, Arizona, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.

Sheafe has admitted to committing other crimes along the way, including car theft and home burglary. Sheafe said that he committed these crimes to resupply for his murderous mission. He was apprehended breaking into a home in Sedona, Arizona, where he said he was planning another murder.

In court on Thursday (March 12), Sheafe expressed frustration that he had not yet been sentenced. After the judge rejected Sheafe’s attempt to plead no contest, Sheafe said that he would plead guilty.

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Sheafe said that it was “an undisputable fact that the crime was heinous in nature.”