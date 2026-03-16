Antisemitism Is a ‘Mind Virus’—Hugh Hewitt on the Importance of Being Pro-Israel

While visiting Colorado Christian University (CCU) last week, longtime broadcaster Hugh Hewitt argued that Israel is now America’s greatest ally and that antisemitism is “antithetical to Christianity.” Hewitt, a professor of constitutional law and a Fox News contributor, spent six years in the Reagan Administration and has moderated numerous presidential debates, written 14 books, and won three Emmy Awards.

On Friday, March 13, Hewitt visited the Lakewood, Colorado, campus to discuss politics, the media, and the war in Iran. The conservative thinker prefaced his comments by saying that numerous Christian denominations have influenced his faith and that he isn’t “theologically literate.” His address about why America is pro-Israel and why Americans “can’t tolerate antisemitism” wasn’t a theological argument, he added, “though that’s appropriate too.”

Hugh Hewitt: Israel Is Now America’s ‘Greatest Ally’

To begin his presentation about the rapidly evolving war in the Middle East, broadcaster Hugh Hewitt, 70, recommended the 2025 book “Jews vs. Rome.” In it, historian Barry Strauss covers topics such as the three Jewish revolts, the Jewish diaspora, and the “hundreds” of pogroms against Jews throughout Europe.

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Jews became scapegoats and were reviled because they “represent striving and human excellence,” Hewitt said. Jews also have been accused of killing Jesus, he noted, though the Romans were responsible for that.

Referencing the Michigan synagogue attack that took place the previous day (March 12), Hewitt called antisemitism a “mind virus, especially among young people” on the internet today. He also read portions of a 1790 letter that George Washington sent to a synagogue in Newport, Rhode Island, after it requested permission to remain in the newly formed country. President Washington wrote:

May the children of the Stock of Abraham, who dwell in this land, continue to merit and enjoy the good will of the other Inhabitants; while every one shall sit in safety under his own vine and fig-tree, and there shall be none to make him afraid. May the [Father] of all mercies scatter light and not darkness in our paths, and make us all in our several vocations useful here, and in his own due time and way everlastingly happy.

Politically, America is pro-Israel for four reasons, according to Hewitt: our Constitution, our rule-of-law tradition, our national self-interest, and our common decency and common values (including the belief that all people are created equal). President Truman recognized Israel as a state just one day after it declared independence in 1948. Since then, Hewitt said, the United States has realized how well Israel can fight and how “civilized” its leaders are.

“Israel has kept getting closer to America and better as an ally,” said Hewitt, praising the country’s military, intelligence, and tech sectors. During the current conflict, the two nations have fully integrated their military forces, he added, leading to “synergy between free people protecting each other.” By contrast, Britain “can’t even get one ship to the Middle East,” Hewitt said, referencing the United Kingdom’s limited naval availability.

While visiting Colorado Christian University (CCU) last week, longtime broadcaster Hugh Hewitt argued that Israel is now America’s greatest ally and that antisemitism is “antithetical to Christianity.”