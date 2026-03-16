‘Complete Shock!’—Brandon Lake’s Wife, Brittany, Surprises Him on Tour

Grammy Award-winning Christian artist Brandon Lake posted a sweet Instagram reel Monday, March 16, of the moment his wife, Brittany, surprised him in the middle of one of his concerts. Lake is currently on his King of Hearts Tour, which began in October and is set to run through May.

“My team can keep a secret,” Lake wrote in the caption of the video, which begins showing Brittany running onstage to Lake as the band played “Praise.” Text over the video said, “When your wife surprises you on tour!”

Brandon Lake Got the ‘Best Surprise Ever!’

Brandon Lake is a Grammy and Dove Award-winning contemporary Christian singer and worship leader, known for songs including “Graves Into Gardens,” “Too Good To Not Believe,” and “Gratitude.”

Lake recently collaborated with country artist Jelly Roll on Lake’s “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” which won a Grammy this year for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.

RELATED: Brandon Lake Tells Grammys ‘Hard Fought Hallelujah’ Has Saved ‘Countless’ Lives

Joining Lake on tour are Franni Cash, former lead singer for We the Kingdom, and Pat Barrett, former member of Housefires.

The video Lake posted Monday shows Brittany coming up behind him onstage and touching him on the back, causing him to turn around, looking startled, before hugging and kissing her. “Complete shock!” said the video text.

Lake grinned and the camera followed Brittany as she ran offstage. The video, which has 1.4 million views as of this writing, then turned back to show that Lake had momentarily collapsed on the stage from surprise before getting up again.

“Best surprise ever!” said the video text.