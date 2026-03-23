Bryce Crawford Opens Up About Rare Interview With Kenneth Copeland: ‘I Disagree’ but Wanted ‘To Understand’ 

Evangelist Bryce Crawford says a growing spiritual hunger among young people is fueling momentum on his nationwide “I Love Jesus” podcast tour, where he has seen multigenerational crowds respond to the gospel.

Crawford, 22, told ChurchLeaders that his passion for evangelism stems from a life-changing encounter with Jesus at age 17, when he says God intervened as he was planning to take his own life.

“I felt like the most broken human being on the planet,” Crawford said. “If he could do it for me, he could do it for anyone.”

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Five years after his supernatural encounter with God, Crawford is selling out theaters preaching about Jesus on his first-ever podcast tour.

Crawford said he has been encouraged by the diversity of audiences attending his events, noting that people ranging from children to seniors are showing up with a desire to grow in their faith and share it with others.

“What I love is all ages and generations being represented in the room,” he said. “That gives me hope.”

Crawford emphasized that evangelism is not reserved for a select few but is a responsibility for all believers. Acknowledging that fear often prevents Christians from sharing their faith, he encouraged listeners to pray for boldness and trust that people are more open to the gospel than they might think.

“Jesus says the harvest is ripe,” Crawford said. “The odds are in our favor.”

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Addressing perceptions about younger generations, Crawford pushed back on the idea that Gen Z is spiritually disengaged, calling it “a total lie.” Instead, he described a generation eager for truth, mentorship, and authentic relationships within the church.

“Gen Z wants to be seen. Gen Z wants to be taught and trained up,” he said.

Crawford also highlighted the importance of spiritual mentorship, sharing how a year spent learning under a mentor helped shape his own faith and ministry. He called on older believers to invest in younger generations and help guide them spiritually.