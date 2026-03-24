‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson, an Outspoken Christian, Receives Backlash, Support After Altercation Caught on Video

Police are investigating an incident in which “Reacher” star Alan Ritchson got in an altercation with a man named Ronnie Taylor on March 22 while Ritchson was driving through a neighborhood in Brentwood, Tennessee. Video footage of the incident shows Ritchson beating up Taylor, although Taylor admitted to TMZ that he instigated the fight by shoving Ritchson off Ritchson’s motorcycle.

“I did push him, because he was coming towards me on his bike. He did it again for a second time,” said Taylor [Editor’s note: This video contains language some might find offensive.]. “I pushed him a second time—I think the second time, he got off his bike and kicked the crap out of me, and you can see, he hit me in the back of my head. I went to the ground and recovered myself.”

“I don’t wish the guy any malice or ill will, but we just don’t need people riding through neighborhoods like this,” Taylor said. “And I just decided, you know, I’m [taking] a stand because someone else has to, because it’s going to end up way worse than it could.”

What Alan Ritchson’s Body Cam Footage Reveals

Alan Ritchson is an actor whose credits include “Fast X,” “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” and “Ordinary Angels.” He stars in Amazon Prime’s action-thriller series “Reacher.” Ritchson is a Christian who is open about his faith, at times publishing videos on how Christians should understand various topics.

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One video of Ritchson and Taylor’s altercation shows the actor punching Taylor, who is on the ground next to the street, while two individuals, presumably Ritchson’s children, watch the fight from their bikes.

Ritchson gets back on his bike and exchanges words with Taylor that can’t be heard before Ritchson and the other two drive away.

Expletive-laced body cam footage from Ritchson reveals more about what happened. It shows him driving through the neighborhood when Taylor steps into the road, blocking him. While it’s difficult to tell exactly what happens, Ritchson’s bike appears to fall over. After Ritchson says, “Are you f***ing kidding me, dude?,” he appears to shove Taylor.

The two yell at each other, and Taylor says Ritchson has been driving around the neighborhood like a “f***ing lunatic.”

“I should’ve run you over, dude,” Ritchson says before getting back on his bike. Taylor is still yelling and blocks Ritchson again, daring the actor to run him over. Ritchson tells him to move.

It’s difficult to tell exactly what happens, but the bike falls over again, presumably because Taylor pushes Ritchson again. At this point the actor beats Taylor up, asking, “Are you f***ing out of your god***n mind? Stay down…Jesus Christ.”

Shortly after that, Ritchson and the two other bikers drive away.

RELATED: ‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Discusses His Christian Faith With Atheist Bill Maher: ‘I Want Less Vitriol in the World’

Police are investigating an incident in which Reacher star Alan Ritchson got in an altercation with a man named Ronnie Taylor on March 22 while Ritchson was driving through a neighborhood in Brentwood, Tennessee.