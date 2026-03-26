‘People Forget David Was a Warrior,’ Michael Iskander Reminds Christians as ‘House of David’ Season 2 Releases on Prime Video

Actor Michael Iskander told ChurchLeaders that Season 2 of “House of David” will take audiences deeper into the life, battles, and spiritual growth of the biblical king—far beyond what Season 1 depicted.

The new season is set to premiere March 27 on Amazon Prime Video, making the series more accessible to a global audience. Season 2 has been streaming exclusively on Wonder Project’s subscription channel on Prime Video since last October.

Season 1 followed David’s rise and his defeat of Goliath, but Season 2 shifts focus to what comes next: war, leadership, and the challenges that come with growing influence.

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According to Iskander, the new season highlights David’s rise in prominence, including his military success and growing reputation, along with the tension it creates within King Saul’s household.

“We see the jealousy of King Saul and the royal family start to kind of take over,” he said. “David faces so many challenges. I mean, it really dives into what it’s like when, as you gain popularity, not everyone’s going to like that.”

Portraying David in Season 2 required a new level of physical commitment for Iskander, who said he gained weight and underwent extensive combat training to accurately depict the warrior-king.

“People forget David was a warrior,” he said. “He was a king. Kings back then went and fought. He killed thousands and thousands of his enemies [and] through God was able to succeed.”

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Filming those battle scenes, however, came with its own set of challenges, including last-minute choreography changes.

“Ten minutes before I have to film this thing, they go, ‘We changed the choreography,’” Iskander said. “I’d have to relearn the choreography…we have an hour to film it.”

Beyond the action, Iskander emphasized that Season 2 reveals a more mature and spiritually grounded David.

“In Season 1, he’s like, ‘What is my purpose? What is my destiny?’” Iskander said. “In Season 2, we see a shift and we see David truly start to understand that it’s not about him.”